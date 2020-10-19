Maidenhead autism school fundraise for therapy gym

THEY’VE raised nearly £4,000 in six days, and they’re doing it for a great cause.

Forest Bridge, a school for students with autism in Maidenhead is fundraising for a new therapy gym — and it’s got another £26,000 to go.

The school, which opened in 2015, was set up by a group of parents who wanted to ensure children with autism could get an education tailored to their needs.

And for the past five years, the students have been based in an old school site.

In the background, the team has been busy building a specialist, purpose built school, due to open its doors in February 2021.

And now, Forest Bridge is trying to raise £30,000 to build a specialist Therapy Gym on the new site.

“A therapy gym is a must for Forest Bridge which has many children with other complex needs, in addition to their autism,” said Charlotte Holden, organiser of Forest Bridge’s fundraiser.

“There are endless benefits that the gym will bring, including helping with coordination, balance, and sensory processing.”

The fundraiser has been arranged with Friends of Forest Bridge, the charity arm of the school.

“Here’s a very big thank you on behalf of all the children of Forest Bridge School, everyone’s donations are so much appreciated,” Ms Holden added.

To find out more about the fundraiser or to make a donation, visit: bit.ly/2FnWtKz