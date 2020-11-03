Major employers join new initiative to help young people

FIVE MAJOR employers have signed up to help young people in Berkshire find employment.

Vodafone, Westcoast, SSE and Mace, Vineyard Group, and Heathrow Airports Ltd have all partnered with the Berkshire Enterprise Adviser Network to become Cornerstone Employers. This means they will invest time and resources into inspiring future generations of workers.

Allison Giles, Careers Hub lead said: “We are delighted to have signed up some key employers to be the first to join the Cornerstone initiative.

“We’re very grateful for their time and commitment as we need the right skills for businesses now and in the future.”

As Cornerstone employers, these companies will work closely with the Adviser Network to ensure young people have meaningful contact with employers and can gain vital work experience.

And they will invest time and resources into supporting local schools’ careers education, as well as encouraging new businesses in the area to get involved in the programme.

Alex Tatham, managing director of Westcoast, based in Theale, said: “In a time when our country, our schools, our teachers and our young people need more help than ever, Westcoast continues to provide support, ideas, innovation and energy.

“There is so much to gain for all and Westcoast is delighted to do its part [in the Cornerstone initiative].”

These businesses will be the first to become Cornerstone Employers with the Berkshire Enterprise Adviser Network.