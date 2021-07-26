Wokingham.Today

Make a date for Engelbert’s Anvil visit

by Laura Scardarella0
Engelbert Humberdinck
Engelbert Humberdinck is performing at the Anvil in Basingstoke this November

ENGELBERT Humperdinck will be taking to the stage at Basingstoke’s Anvil later this year.

The icon is celebrating his recent MBE, as well as an extensive career that has spanned more than 50 years.

In that time, he has sold more than 140 million records, had 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and, perhaps most excitingly, Leicester Walk of Fame.

Well known for his sense of humour, Engelbert has managed to strike a new chord with a younger generation, appearing on MTV many times.

Engelbert came onto the music scene with The Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Widely regarded as a heartthrob, he was catapulted almost instantly to world icon. He became great friends with Elvis and the two legends often performed each other’s songs.

READ MORE: Come with us on a journey through space and time with Wokingham Loves Music playlist

His first single, Release Me, went into the Guinness Book of Records for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts.

After his sell-out 2020 show at The London Palladium was rescheduled to April 25 2022, Engelbert is also touring to enable fans to enjoy a trip down a musical memory lane.

The performance is on Wednesday, November 17, from 7pm. Tickets cost from £44.80.

For more details, call the box office on 01256 844244 or log on to www.anvilarts.org.uk

Related posts

Louise Jameson: From Doctor Who's space-age warrior to South Hill Park thriller director

John Wakefield

Sanpa’s Lam is first nomination for new hospitality awards

Gemma Davidson

Classic car owners enjoy a brew or two at Siren Craft Brew

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.