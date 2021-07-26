Make a date for Engelbert’s Anvil visit

ENGELBERT Humperdinck will be taking to the stage at Basingstoke’s Anvil later this year.

The icon is celebrating his recent MBE, as well as an extensive career that has spanned more than 50 years.

In that time, he has sold more than 140 million records, had 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and, perhaps most excitingly, Leicester Walk of Fame.

Well known for his sense of humour, Engelbert has managed to strike a new chord with a younger generation, appearing on MTV many times.

Engelbert came onto the music scene with The Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Widely regarded as a heartthrob, he was catapulted almost instantly to world icon. He became great friends with Elvis and the two legends often performed each other’s songs.

READ MORE: Come with us on a journey through space and time with Wokingham Loves Music playlist

His first single, Release Me, went into the Guinness Book of Records for achieving 56 consecutive weeks on the charts.

After his sell-out 2020 show at The London Palladium was rescheduled to April 25 2022, Engelbert is also touring to enable fans to enjoy a trip down a musical memory lane.

The performance is on Wednesday, November 17, from 7pm. Tickets cost from £44.80.

For more details, call the box office on 01256 844244 or log on to www.anvilarts.org.uk