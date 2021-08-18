Make a date for Heavy Pop’s Down at The Abbey festival

LIVE music, street food and craft beers will make a return to the Reading Abbey Ruins next month.

Heavy Pop is set to host a special warm-up party on Friday, September 10, before its main event, Down At The Abbey Festival on Saturday.

Headliners include seven-piece soul band The Mark II, delivering 60s soul and Motown classics, The Skandal, ska covers band The Specials, Madness, Bad Manners, The Beat and more.

Also joining the lineup is Kill Committee, combining the garage underground of the 60s and the best bits of post-punk, finishing the night off with #TheLiveLooper.

Kill Committee

Street food and drink suppliers will be set up including Anonymous Coffee, Makan Malaysia, The Bowler x Swaadish Curry Sauces and festival drinks partner, Siren Craft Brew.

Entertainment will run throughout the evening from 5pm until 11pm.

Tickets cost £18 per person, available for over 18 years with proof of age ID required on arrival.

For more details, or to book, visit downatheabbey.co.uk