Make a date to head to Blackbushe Airport in Yateley for Twilight Runway Challenge

RUNNERS will take flight this autumn to boost the coffers of charities.

The Twilight Runway Challenge is to be held at Blackbushe Airport, Yateley, on Saturday, September 11.

The event, organised by Community Matters Partnership Project, based in Frimley, aims to encourage people to get active whilst raising money for a charitable cause.

The challenge is open to all abilities offering distances of 10km (6.2 miles), 5km (3.1 miles) and 3km (1.86 miles).

Participants can choose to run, walk, cycle, scoot or skateboard along the airstrip of Blackbushe Airport.

People taking part are asked to support a charity of their choice and raise sponsorship for them.

Attracting a wide variety of participants, the event is for people looking to get fit, beating a personal best, in fancy dress or having fun with friends, family or colleagues.

The challenge welcomes individuals from Wokingham, Woodley, Earley, Crowthorne and the surrounding areas.

Tracy Jarvis, Founder of CMPP, said: “CMPP is all about community and collaboration, and our Twilight Runway Challenge embodies this.

“We are proud that this flagship fundraising event helps to raise vital funds for charities across Surrey and Hampshire.”

The event also has an array of charity partners including Parenting Special Children, in Reading.

Tess Eagles, business development and partnerships manager for Parents Special Children, said she is “delighted” to be a charity partner for the event.

She added: “For a local charity it is an opportunity for us to be part of a larger event with no outlay and for our supporters a local event to take part in to raise much needed funds for us through sponsorship.”

For more information, log on to twilightchallenge.co.uk