Make a date with Henley Arts Trail

by Phil Creighton
Picture: Henley Arts Trail

ARTISTS from across the Thames Valley are showcasing their work through 2021, thanks to a new calendar.

Members of the Henley Arts Trail have teamed up to create the A3 calendar, which features 12 ful-colour images.

Organisers said that with so many artists to chose from it was a difficult task, and hope to make it an annual tradition.

As well as dates for the year ahead, it will include reminders of the dates for next year’s Henley Arts Trail and information about its sponsors.

Sales of the £10 calendar will help raise funds for the annual event. It is free for collection from Twyford and Hnely, and it costs £3 to post out.

For more details, or to order, log on to artsfindlay.co.uk/product-category/calendar

