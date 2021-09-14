Make a date: Yateley’s Gig on the Green is returning this weekend

YATELEY’S Gig on the Green is making a return this weekend.

The festival, taking place on the village’s common, between Reading Road and Firgrove Road, will run from Saturday, September 18 to Sunday, September 19.

Both days will be packed with music and dancing featuring a range of tribute acts and local talent.

Families are welcome to bring picnics or enjoy food stalls on the day.

Committee member Emma Owen said she is “really excited” for this year’s event.

“The last 18 months have been challenging for all of us but we think we all deserve the chance to come together and enjoy a weekend of live music, dancing and fun,” she said.

“We know some people may still be feeling anxious but we’d like to reassure anyone coming to Gig on the Green that we are taking steps to make the event as safe as possible.”

Ticket entrance on the day will be via the Firgrove Road entrance, near to the car park.

For more details, log on to: gigonthegreenyateley.co.uk