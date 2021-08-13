Make a MOVE for Winnersh Triangle’s new gym

A NEW Move is coming to Winnersh Triangle, thanks to a 17,000 sq ft state-of-the-art gym – the largest of its kind in the UK.

It will be open to elite sportspeople, Winnersh Triangle-based businesses and residents.

Facilities include a three-lane 35m sprint track, lifting racks, Olympic lifting stations and cardiovascular equipment, with regular sessions and workshops available for all abilities.

There are also treatment rooms, run by Active Health Clinics, including chiropractic treatments, sports massage, acupuncture, and reflexology.

MOVE HQ will also feature lounge space, for meetings or socialising, and a café featuring healthy snacks from businesses based in nearby Marlow and Maidenhead.

Visitors to an open day on Saturday, August 14, are able to meet sports personalities including Junior Hoilett (Canadian Professional Soccer Player) and Nedum Onuoha (Former Professional Footballer who played for Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers, Sunderland and England U21 team).

Based at 680 Eskdale Road, MOVE HQ is part of Frasers Property UK’s ongoing ‘Reworking Winnersh’ project, a multi-million-pound investment plan for the future of the business park, which focuses on continuous improvements for new and existing occupiers – with upgraded amenities and facilities – supporting tenants in their bids to attract the best talent thanks to a high-quality work environment.

Rupert Batho, from Frasers Property UK, said: “It’s great to welcome the MOVE HQ team to the park, as we return to the office, it’s important for us to provide a variety of facilities to enable our occupiers to truly enjoy their time here.

“The MOVE HQ team will also be responsible for widening our wellness provision for the park. In addition, we’re looking forward to opening a new sports pitch facility and The Hub, in October in partnership, to provide further sports and wellness facilities for our occupiers.”

And Mark Munroe, Director at MOVE HQ is looking forward to welcoming visitors.

“Winnersh Triangle is a great location and we’re looking forward to providing accessible, supportive and confidence-building exercise opportunities for everyone. Whether you are a professional athlete or new to exercise we provide the support to make your version of excellence achievable.”