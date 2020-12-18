Make a swap for sweet potatoes

A CALL to switch to healthier potatoes has been made by a leading charity.

Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamins and fibre, and they can be mashed, baked, roasted and boiled in the same way as white potatoes.

Dr Helen Flaherty, head of health promotion and education at Heart Research UK, offers some tips.

For a healthy lunch, swap a baked potato for a baked sweet potato (without butter). Choose a healthy filling, such as veggie chilli, tuna, baked beans or cottage cheese and serve with a healthy salad.

Try switching from regular mashed potato to mashed sweet potato. Alternatively, you could make your mash with 50% white potatoes and 50% sweet potatoes. Instead of cream, butter or salt, try a splash of milk or low-fat crème fraiche and a pinch of nutmeg.

Ditch your deep-fat fryer and switch from chips to sweet potato wedges, baked in the oven. Cut your into wedges and roast for 15-20 minutes.

For more, visit www.heartresearch.org.uk