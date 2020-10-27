Make an autumn impact in your garden

Autumn is the perfect time of year to plant, as the soil is still warm from the summer sun, which encourages root growth, and moist from autumn rain.

Choose plants that will add instant colour and drama to your garden now, grow your own winter vegetables, plant a fruit tree, or add spring flowering bulbs for beautiful blooms next year.

So, get planting and you’ll soon see stunning autumn and spring colours in your garden.

Instant impact plants

“As the days shorten go for to bold, vibrant colours, moving away from pale pastel colours that are so popular in summer” says Sarah Squire, chair of Squire’s Garden Centres.

Brighten your garden by adding asters and chrysanthemums, and put life back into your beds and containers, with dainty violas, cyclamen and pansies.

Or, for minimal effort and maximum impact, you could buy a ready planted container, packed with plants to give you perfect autumn colour.

Grow your own

It’s so satisfying to grow your own fruit and vegetables and it’s very easy too. Now is the time to plant broad beans, cabbages, onions, garlic, peas, salad mixes and spinach.

Autumn is also the best season to plant fruit trees such as apples, pears and plums – just give them time and they’ll reward you for years and years with glorious blossom in the spring followed by tasty fruit.

Beautiful Bulbs

Plan for spring and plant flowering bulbs now, and you’ll have beautiful blooms next year.

“Bulb sales are booming this year. I would encourage people to buy now for the widest choice and freshest stock.

“Bulbs are very easy to plant, and there are so many beautiful varieties and colours available.

“Some of the most popular bulbs to try include tulips, daffodils, crocuses, alliums and snowdrops” says Sarah.

Get a lush lawn

Now is the perfect time to get your lawn into shape.

Remove Moss – Scarify your lawn with a rake to remove moss and weeds. Or if this sounds like too much hard work, then try a great product called ‘Mo Bacter’, an easy to use moss remover that ‘eats’ moss without turning it black, so you don’t have to rake it out.

It is safe for children and pets, and can also feed your lawn for up to 100 days.

Aerate Your Lawn – Perforating the soil with small holes helps drainage, and allows water, air and nutrients to penetrate the grass roots, giving you a stronger and more vigorous lawn. Small areas can be spiked with a garden fork, or use a handheld hollow tine aerator.

Feed & Seed – Use a granular feed such as ‘Miracle-Gro Evergreen Autumn’ which releases a steady amount of nutrients over a period of weeks.

Then fix any bare patches by overseeding.

Feed and overseed your lawn

“If you’re not sure what to plant simply call into Squire’s and ask our friendly, knowledgeably team for some free, expert advice,” Sarah said.

For more details, log on to www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk