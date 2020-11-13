Make it a happy Christmas by helping The Giving Tree

THERE might be a lockdown, and virtual grottos will replace the real thing, but Santa still needs his helpers to make Christmas happy for hundreds of children across Wokingham Borough.

The annual Giving Tree Appeal has launched with one aim: even in Covid times, to ensure that children don’t go without on December 25.

The project is slightly different this year – the usual routine of taking tags and returning the present needed to be altered to make it Covid-safe.

Despite this, organisers are pledging to do everything they can to ensure that the appeal is a success – but to do that, they need your help.

The appeal was launched at Wokingham’s Tesco superstore on Finchampstead Road on Tuesday, with the request this year for gift vouchers for children rather than physical presents.

They will be distributed by local charities who work closely to ensure that the presents fall into the right stockings on Christmas Day.

Last year, more than 2,500 children across Wokingham borough were helped in this way.

Gill McKernan, who works for Barnardo’s High Close School in Wokingham, announced the appeal with Louise Jedras, Wokingham Tesco’s Community Champion.

“We are living in unprecedented times, with even more families struggling for money because of the pandemic. There are many safety-first restrictions in place, with limitations on the handling of toys and boxes, but that doesn’t mean that the Giving Tree appeal won’t go ahead,” Mrs McKernan said.

“We will simply ask for gift vouchers instead of the usual presents, and we hope that the public will understand this.

“This change is simple, but it sparkles with the true spirit of the season.”

She continued: “People can just choose a tag from one of the Giving Trees across the borough, buy the gift voucher on the tag and return it to the tree. I hope the generous people of Wokingham and the surrounding area will get behind this, dig deep if they are able, and make sure less-fortunate youngsters stay on Santa’s list.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to PricewaterhouseCoopers, who have printed the tags and posters again this year. They are one of many generous businesses that are supporting the Giving Tree this year.”

The Giving Trees are at Tesco Wokingham, Tesco Warfield, Tesco Martin Heron, Morrisons at Woosehill and Newbury Building Society.

The Giving Tree has been running for two decades and the popular event has collected thousands of gifts for youngsters in and around Wokingham. Last year, the tags flew off the trees, ensuring that children who asked for a gift didn’t miss out at Christmas, as residents rushed to help.

Tesco’s Louise Jedras said she was hopeful that this year’s appeal will be as successful as in previous years, despite the pandemic.

She added: “It’s my hope that no child who has asked for a gift through the Giving Tree will go without this Christmas.

“Of course, supporting the appeal doesn’t mean people need to spend a fortune. Any gift voucher amount will put a smile on the face of a child at Christmas. I’d urge people to buy a gift voucher today and send it with love.”

Charities benefiting from the Giving Tree 2020 are: Barnardo’s, Sebastian’s Action Trust, Look Ahead Care, Berkshire Women’s Aid, Kaleidoscopic UK, Transform Housing, Home Start, Berkshire Young Carers, Dingley’s Promise, The Cowshed, Building For The Future, and First Days Children’s Charity.

