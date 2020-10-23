Make your poppy count this remembrance

THIS YEAR, the Royal British Legion is asking everyone to back the Poppy Appeal in a new way.

Like so many things this year, the Appeal has to adapt to Covid-19 and the charity is asking the public to support them like never before, because every poppy counts.

Each year 40,000 volunteers make the Poppy Appeal happen. Many of those collectors now fall into vulnerable categories, so it is simply not safe for them to do face-to-face collections.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on people’s livelihoods and way of life, leaving some in the Armed Forces community in dire need of urgent help and support.

The Legion’s work is more vital than ever as they support people from all generations who have new hardships as a result of Covid-19 such as struggling with social isolation, financial difficulties and unemployment, losing loved ones or facing the threat of homelessness.

Every poppy makes a difference to the lives of our Armed Forces community, and the Legion has worked with its members, staff volunteers and partners to create a range of ways for people to get a poppy and show your support in 2020.

People may have to do something different to support the Appeal this year, including taking part in remote activities such as ordering poppies through the post for neighbours, printing a poppy and displaying it in your window, or undertaking a virtual Poppy Run — but every poppy counts.

What are the ways to fundraise/support for 2020?

Poppies in the post – Request poppies in the post from the Poppy Appeal’s website to share and raise donations from your friends and family following social distancing guidelines.

Free Fundraising Packs – Maybe you’re a keen knitter, brilliant baker or fancy getting creative with the family? Order a free fundraising pack from www.rbl.org.uk/poppyappeal and the Legion will keep in touch on your progress.

Virtual Poppy Runs – Until November 30 – The Legion’s park run events usually bring thousands to local parks across Remembrance-tide. Due to social distancing measures the Poppy Appeal has launched Virtual Poppy Runs. Set a goal and walk, jog or run, whether it’s a distance on one day, or over days or weeks, get out there and do your bit knowing others are running with you. It’s free to register via the Legion website and participants can also purchase a medal and T-shirt.

Printable Poppy – The downloadable poppy to display in your window is available on the right.

Poppy Shop – Choose from a range of products and donate to the Legion www.poppyshop.org.uk

Where will paper poppies be available this year?

Poppies will be available from Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi, and Asda stores and volunteers will run collections in other sites and businesses where possible.

How does the Legion support Serving and ex-personnel and their families?

The Legion’s work is split into a number of areas:

Physical and Mental Wellbeing – Which includes the Battle Back Centre and recovery through the arts projects assisting wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans.

Financial and Employment Support – Including immediate needs grants for those most in need, benefits, debt and money advice to support those in financial difficulties and training and education funding to assist people into work.

Care and Independent Living – Six care homes and support for more than 1,300 families who care for a family member living with dementia.

Expert Guidance – On individuals rights, pensions and entitlements.

Ways to Donate:

VIA WEBSITE: www.rbl.org.uk/poppyappeal and click on ‘Donate’

BY PHONE: Call the friendly fundraising support team on 0845 845 1945 to make a donation by phone.

BY TEXT: To donate £3, text POPPY to 70020* *Cost £3 plus standard network charges (typically £2.97 goes to the Royal British Legion).

BY POST: Print off a donation form via the website and return to Freepost Plus RTZT-ATBH-RGBZ, The Royal British Legion, Bumpers Way, Bumpers Farm, Chippenham, SN14 6NG.

VIA OFFICIAL COLLECTORS IN YOUR LOCAL AREA

In Wokingham town centre, this includes Market Place on Fridays and Saturday, Martins News, Nationwide, the Town Hall information centre and Brown Bag.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the Poppy Appeal this year, a community of staff, volunteers, partners and suppliers have been working together to ensure it is able to go ahead and the nation can take part in Remembrance activity. The safety of the public, staff, members and volunteers is a top priority and they are working with charity regulators and the relevant local and national authorities to ensure that all activity is safe and in alignment with both national and regional regulations.

Local collectors will have new ways for people to donate including unique QR Codes and Contactless Machines to ensure the safety of those collecting and those choosing to donate in person.