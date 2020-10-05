The Wokingham Paper

Make your virtual presentation unmissable, says Woodley Business Club

by Phil Creighton0
Jacqueline Harris

WITH the government urging people to work from home, online meetings will be the main method of communication for the foreseeable future.

But how can you ensure that your Zoom calls have pep and your Teams chats aren’t dull?

Help is at hand thanks to a new meeting organised by the Woodley Business Club.

It is to hold a virtual networking event on Tuesday, October 13.

Starting at 8am, it will see executive coach and trainer Jacqueline Harris focus on presentation skills for the online world, with an aim of making them have the same level of impact and presence as if it were a face-to-face meeting.

Her tips will include how to adapt presentations, how to build rapport and connect with a virtual audience and how to make your message memorable.

Afterwards there will be networking time in virtual breakout rooms.

Woodley Business Club is open to new members as well as existing ones.

For more details log on to woodleybusinessclub.org.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Wokingham, we need you to join The Giving Tree

Phil Creighton

Roger Herridge backs young striker Eddie Lee to become regular Binfield starter

Tom Crocker

Town council raises concerns over riverside bus bridge plan

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.