Make your virtual presentation unmissable, says Woodley Business Club

WITH the government urging people to work from home, online meetings will be the main method of communication for the foreseeable future.

But how can you ensure that your Zoom calls have pep and your Teams chats aren’t dull?

Help is at hand thanks to a new meeting organised by the Woodley Business Club.

It is to hold a virtual networking event on Tuesday, October 13.

Starting at 8am, it will see executive coach and trainer Jacqueline Harris focus on presentation skills for the online world, with an aim of making them have the same level of impact and presence as if it were a face-to-face meeting.

Her tips will include how to adapt presentations, how to build rapport and connect with a virtual audience and how to make your message memorable.

Afterwards there will be networking time in virtual breakout rooms.

Woodley Business Club is open to new members as well as existing ones.

For more details log on to woodleybusinessclub.org.uk