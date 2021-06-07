Male domestic violence reports rise 30% in last year

MALE domestic abuse cases are on the rise since the pandemic began.

Police officers have seen an increase of 30% in male domestic abuse cases over the past year.

During 2020, one in four men reported they were victims of domestic abuse to the police, with officers receiving 229,764 reports in that year.

This is worse than the year before.

In 2019, 176,294 men reported abuse to the police, and fewer in previous years.

It marks a 117% increase in documented incidents since 2014.

Thames Valley Police alone received 13,082 reports from male abuse victims.

Since Clare’s Law came into force in 2014, just 1,551 men have used the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme nationally where police can disclose information to victims about their partner’s previous offences.

Through the programme, figures confirmed that just 7% of enquiries have been made by a man.

Kaleidoscopic UK, a Finchampstead-based domestic violence charity, has also offered its support for male abuse victims in the borough.

Vickie Robertson, founder of Kaleidoscopic UK, said it’s “vital” that people speak out.

She added: “There is a lot more awareness surrounding male abuse victims now and people need to realise that they have to get comfortable with the uncomfortable and that’s very important.

“We have had a massive increase in reports in the last year, especially men, but the Wokingham borough is very good at supporting victims and we are always more than happy to support men here at Kaleidoscopic.”

Men Reaching Out, run by BEAP Community Partnership, is a service open to victims of domestic abuse aged 16 or over.

The service held a conference last month where experts and survivors from across the country spoke about providing better support for male victims of domestic abuse.

Delegates heard about the experiences of running a helpline, spotting the signs of abuse, the barriers to reporting and delivering support and a Peer Support Group.

The conference was chaired by Ian McNicholl, a survivor of Domestic Abuse and ambassador for the Men Reaching Out Service.

Mr McNicholl said: “This event has demonstrated the need for professionals, charities and survivors from across the Country to come together with a shared desire to reach out to create and/or enhance existing service provision for male victims.”

Humayun Islam, chief executive of Men Reaching Out, said: “Far too many men feel they are to blame, they’re weak and they’re alone often because they do not think there is any support for them.

“This event aims to ensure that no man suffers in silence and men recognize that they can escape and rebuild their lives.”

The Men Reaching Out helpline is 01274 731020 from Monday to Thursday 10am to 3pm.