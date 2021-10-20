Wokingham.Today

Man assaulted in attempted robbery in Reading

by Laura Scardarella0
Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

AN ATTEMPTED robbery took place in Reading earlier this week.

A man in his thirties was assaulted outside a restaurant on King’s Road at 1pm, on Monday.

Police said the offenders parked a silver car in the middle of Abbey Square, got out and attacked the victim.

The victim was grazed and bruised but no hospital treated was needed.

Two Wokingham men, aged 29 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and have since been released on police bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Emma Pointon, based at Slough police station, is urging for any witnesses to come forward.

For anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference 43210469940.

Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Crowthorne care home worker up for award

Phil Creighton

MATT RODDA: The planning white paper completely fails us

Guest contributor

Lulu, The Four Tops and Michael Bolton are the first names announced for this year’s Rewind South

Hilary Scott
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.