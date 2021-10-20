Man assaulted in attempted robbery in Reading

AN ATTEMPTED robbery took place in Reading earlier this week.

A man in his thirties was assaulted outside a restaurant on King’s Road at 1pm, on Monday.

Police said the offenders parked a silver car in the middle of Abbey Square, got out and attacked the victim.

The victim was grazed and bruised but no hospital treated was needed.

Two Wokingham men, aged 29 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and have since been released on police bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Emma Pointon, based at Slough police station, is urging for any witnesses to come forward.

For anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference 43210469940.

Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.