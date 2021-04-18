Man attempts to pull woman out of car during sexual assault in Earley

A MAN attempted to pull a woman out of a car in a sexual assault in Earley on Friday.

Now, police are trying to trace a man who could help their investigation.

The incident took place close to the Wokingham Road shops between 7.50pm and 8.25pm on Friday, April 16.

The woman in her twenties was able to kcik the offender away, and he was seen walking along St Peter’s Road towards Wokingham Road.

It was the second incident in the area that evening: half-an-hour earlier, a man with a similar description had tried the door handle of another woman’s car and asked for her phone number, but the woman was able to drive away.

Neither victim was injured.

Further images of the man police believe can help their investigation

Investigating officer Sergeant Alex Willis, based at Reading police station, said: “I am releasing these images of a man who we believe may have vital information about these incidents.

“If you recognise this individual, or you are this person, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43210161098.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or for 100% anonymously, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”