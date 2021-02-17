Man confronted by thief wearing balaclava in Finchampstead robbery

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in Finchampstead last week.

On Wednesday, February 10, at approximately 8:45pm, the victim was walking down Evendons Lane towards Finchampstead, when a man walking in the opposite direction stopped in front of him.

The offender, who was wearing a balaclava and dark puffer-jacket, is said to have hit the victim’s hand before stealing his jacket, which had headphones in.

He made a comment to the victim. Police believe he then got into a vehicle which drove towards Wokingham.

The victim’s thumb was injured, but he did not need hospital treatment.

The offender is thought to be a white man in his 30s.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage from Evendons Lane at around 8:45pm on Wednesday,” said investigating officer detective constable Rebecca Clough.

Anybody with information that could help the investigation can contact Thames Valley Police online or call 101 with reference number 43210057856.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online: crimestoppers-uk.org