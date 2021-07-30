Man dies in Arborfield road collision – police appeal for witnesses

A MAN died and a woman is in hospital following a collision in Arborfield on Monday morning.

The incident happened on the A327, Reading Road, near the junction with Observer Way, around 6.40am on Monday, July 26. Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The driver of a Peugeot 2008, a 48-year-old man suffered serious injuries, but sadly died in hospital.

The driver of a Volkswagen Golf, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to hospital, where she remains, with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested.

The road was closed for several hours to allow police to investigate the collision.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Darren Brown of Thames Valley Police’s Three Mile Cross roads serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who might have seen the moments leading up to this collision or the collision itself to get in touch with us.

“We are investigating the circumstances of this collision in which a man has sadly died. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“We urge anyone who was on the A327 or in the area at the time of the incident to contact us. We are also asking people to check their dashcam footage for anything that could help this investigation.

“If you have any information or footage that could help us, please call police on 101 quoting reference number 43210332319 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”