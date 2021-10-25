Man jailed after burgling a Caversham house, taking £70 of fuel and assaulting a cyclist

A MAN has been jailed for three and a half years following a number of burglary offences in Wokingham and Reading.

Jimmy Cash, 30, of Crown Close, Bishops Cleeve, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to burgle, one count of making off without payment and one count of assault in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, October 21.

He was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment at the hearing.

On Wednesday, August 4, Cash, along with others, burgled a house in Caversham, Reading.

The same day, he made off without paying for £70 worth of fuel at a Texaco garage in Charvil.

He also assaulted a cyclist on the same day, leaning out of a car window to hit the cyclist on the head.

Cash was arrested on Monday, August 30, and charged the next day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jamie Lawes of the Priority Crime team based at Abingdon police station, said: “Given the weight of evidence against Cash, his guilty plea was inevitable, and I am pleased that he has now been sentenced accordingly.

“Residential burglary is an invasive crime which Thames Valley Police is always committed to investigating and bringing offenders to justice.

“Cash will now have to serve a prison sentence as a result of his actions, and I hope he uses this time to reflect on his offending behaviour.”