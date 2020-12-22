Man jailed after threatening petrol station worker with a claw hammer

A HOMELESS man has been jailed for four years after an early morning raid on a petrol station.

Gary Smith was found guilty at Reading Crown Court, by unanimous jury verdict of one count of robbery, in a trial that lasted four days.

The incident took place around 4.45am on Sunday, June 28.

The court heard that the 37-year-old had knocked on the night pay windows of the BP garage on Reading Road in Winnersh.

The doors to the forecourt’s store were unlocked to let him in and he went to the counter, produced a claw hammer from his pocket and demanded money.

The cashier, a 24-year-old woman, gave him the contents of two tills totalling £265 in cash.

Thames Valley Police arrested and charged Smith on the same day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Dennis Hicks, of the Priority Crime Team, said: “Smith was allowed inside by a staff member at the BP petrol station and threatened the cashier with a hammer, demanding money.

“The victim was naturally traumatised by this experience and I am pleased that Smith has been brought to justice.

“I know that the victim will have to deal with the impact this incident has had on her for some time to come, but I do hope that the verdict and prison sentence will help her to move on from this.”