Man left with broken jaw and fractured cheekbones during assault in University’s student union

A MAN has been the victim of an assault on the University of Reading campus. It is being treated as GBH by police.

The incident happened in the Student Union between 11pm and midnight on Wednesday, December 12.

A man in his 20s was approached by another man who wanted to know more about his jewellery and mobile phone.

He was then punched in the face several times and fell to the floor. The attacker then stamped on his head and face, leaving him with a broken jaw, fractured cheekbones, a black eye and swelling to his face that required hospital treatment.

He has since been discharged.

The offender is described as a black man, aged around 19 to 20, around 6ft tall, skinny, clean shaven and with collar length dreadlocks.

He was wearing black clothing.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sara Di Giorgio, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210548336.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”