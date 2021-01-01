Man stabbed twice close to Shinfield Road kebab shop in early hours of New Year’s Day

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The incident took place around 2.30 am close to the Best Kebab Shop on Shinfield Road, near the junction of Crane Close.

Thames Valley Police said that the victim was a man in his twenties, who had approached some people close to the shop.

An altercation took place and he was stabbed twice.

He was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged.

The offender is described as a black man, aged between 25 and 30-years-old and between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10ins tall with a skinny build.

He had been seen in the area, around 10pm, asking people for a cigarette, and he is said to have fled in the direction of Lower Earley.

He had a small moustache and short curly hair and was wearing blue jeans and a grey hooded top.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Groenen said: “This was a serious assault that occurred in the early hours of the morning.

“I believe that there will have been a number of witnesses and I am appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity and believes that they witnessed this incident to please contact police.

“I would also ask anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage, to please check this and get in touch if it has captured anything that can assist this investigation.

“You can make a report via 101 or by making a report online, quoting reference number 43210000149.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A 24-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.

Local Policing Area Commander for Reading, Superintendent Nick John, said: “I appreciate the concern that this incident will cause in the local community, but I would like to re-assure the public that we are investigating this thoroughly.

“There will be an increased presence of police officers in the area while we look to ascertain what has happened.

“I would ask anybody who has any concerns to please not hesitate to speak to one of our officers, or call 101, quoting reference number 43210000149.”