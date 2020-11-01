Man with knuckle duster disguised as keyring found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place

A MAN who had a knuckle duster disguised as a keyring has been found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

On Friday, October 30, Dion Marshall, 31 and from Beech Road in Reading, was found guilty by a unanimous jury following a trial at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

The court heard that at 2.05am on Sunday, November 3 last year, Marshall was arrested in Friar Street in Reading for an unrelated offence and was taken into custody at Loddon Valley police station.

During a search, custody officers located the knuckle-duster in his jacket pocket.

Police said that the weapon was disguised as a key ring, but would have been capable of causing significant harm if used.

Marshall was charged via postal requisition with the offence on February 6.

He has now been bailed to appear at Reading Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, December 9.

Investigating officer PC Marcus Bridger-Wilkinson, of the Reading Stronghold team, said: “The weapon that officers located in Marshall’s jacket pocket had the potential to cause significant injury had it been used.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate the carrying of any weapons in a public place, and I am pleased that he has been convicted of this offence.”

He added: “I would remind anybody who thinks that it is acceptable to carry a weapon that officers can stop and search individuals if they have reasonable grounds to do so, and we will work tirelessly to ensure weapons are kept off the streets of our communities.”