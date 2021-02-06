Manchester United Women v Reading Women preview: Royals look to hurt title hopefuls

Reading Women are back in Women’s Super League this action with an away trip to title challengers Manchester United Women.

Kelly Chambers’ side have had a turbulent run of results in the league which leaves them in sixth place in the division after just three wins from their 13 matches.



Despite their position in the table, Reading have played more games than all of the sides below them, other than Brighton & Hove Albion.

A frustrating season has seen the Royals struggle, and despite holding both Manchester City and Arsenal to draws at the Madejski Stadium, the Royals have failed to pick up any consistent form which has led them to draw six and lose four matches this campaign.

Meanwhile, in just their second season in the top-flight, Casey Stoney’s United side are flying high as they look to push for the title.

The Red Devils had led the table for a considerable amount of time before they were beaten by last season’s champions Chelsea in their only league loss so far, who are now above United on goal difference.

Reading manager Chambers was left frustrated in their last fixture as the Royals managed 24 shots against Villa, but failed to take their chances and were punished by a stoppage-time equaliser from the hosts.

Chambers said: “Unfortunately, it has been the story of our season so far that we are just not good enough in front of goal, and that is what has cost us games.”

The Royals put up a strong test against United when they played at the Madejski in December and looked set to gain a hard-earned point.



However, Hayley Ladd ensured that United would take all three points back to Manchester as she bagged an 83rd-minute winner.

Royals fans can watch Reading’s trip to Leigh Sports Village to face United live on the BBC Red Button Service or the FA Player on Sunday, February 7 (12.30 kick off).