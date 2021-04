CAMERAS AT the ready.

A Winnersh group is awarding seeds to residents that complete a photo walk this weekend.

Wokingham Community Garden Projects is running the self-directed event to photograph six locations in Winnersh Meadows.

Residents should photograph the sites detailed in the map.

These can then be emailed to areddy0313@gmail.com.

The photo walk runs from Friday, April 2 until Sunday, April 11.