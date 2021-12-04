Martin Wallace takes prize in Snooker Cuestars Seniors Tour

MARTIN Wallace overcame his nemesis – again – to take an early lead on the Cuestars Seniors (40+) Tour.

The 54-year-old from Wokingham pocketed £100 in prize money after seeing off old rival John Hunter 2-0 in the final of the first leg at Fareham Snooker Club.

Wallace made a 49 break to secure the opening frame and he fired in a long pink in the next after a lengthy safety battle on the colours.

The left-hander hadn’t won a Seniors tournament since his historic first ever victory over Hunter (Andover) in the final at Salisbury Snooker Club more than three years ago.

Earlier, five-time rankings champion Hunter chalked up the day’s highest break of 78 in his 2-0 semi-final win against Phil Morgan (Salisbury).

This eclipsed the 74 which home player Dhar Lilly had knocked in against Hunter in the group stages of the Dransfields-sponsored event.

Morgan was appearing in the last-four for the first time for nearly three years. Wayne Muddiman (Southampton) lost 2-0 to Wallace in the second semi.

The Crucible Sports & Social Club, Newbury, hosts the second leg of eight on Sunday, December 12.