Wokingham.Today

Martin Wallace takes prize in Snooker Cuestars Seniors Tour

by Staff Writer0
Martin Wallace
Martin Wallace

MARTIN Wallace overcame his nemesis – again – to take an early lead on the Cuestars Seniors (40+) Tour.

The 54-year-old from Wokingham pocketed £100 in prize money after seeing off old rival John Hunter 2-0 in the final of the first leg at Fareham Snooker Club.

Wallace made a 49 break to secure the opening frame and he fired in a long pink in the next after a lengthy safety battle on the colours.

The left-hander hadn’t won a Seniors tournament since his historic first ever victory over Hunter (Andover) in the final at Salisbury Snooker Club more than three years ago.

Earlier, five-time rankings champion Hunter chalked up the day’s highest break of 78 in his 2-0 semi-final win against Phil Morgan (Salisbury).

This eclipsed the 74 which home player Dhar Lilly had knocked in against Hunter in the group stages of the Dransfields-sponsored event.

Morgan was appearing in the last-four for the first time for nearly three years. Wayne Muddiman (Southampton) lost 2-0 to Wallace in the second semi.

The Crucible Sports & Social Club, Newbury, hosts the second leg of eight on Sunday, December 12.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Bracknell Bees appoint Doug Sheppard as new head coach

Tom Crocker

“We want fans to expect us to win,” says London Irish assistant Clark Laidlaw

Tom Crocker

Rams RFC to offer coaching to aspiring players

Staff Writer
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.