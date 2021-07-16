Marvellous news: Tribute festival fun is going ahead this weekend

DANCE the night away in Hurst this weekend, courtesy of Marvellous Tribute Festival.

On Saturday and Sunday, a whole host of tribute acts will be taking to the stage at Dinton Pastures Country Park for the annual music event.

The tribute act festival is offering music fans and festival-goers the chance to sing their hearts out in a covid-safe outdoor space.

On Saturday, July 17, the line up includes T Rextasy, Limehouse Lizzy and The ELO Show, a tribute to Jeff Lune and Fleetwood Bac.

Sunday, July 18 will see more acts including Coldplace, Sounds of Simon and Typically Tina entertain festival-goers.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “I am delighted that the Marvellous Festival is taking place this year, and we have a fantastic lineup of tribute acts from disco to indie, and from rock to pop.

“This year’s festival promises something for everyone.”

Cllr Batth is urging anybody to book a ticket as soon as possible if they plan to attend.

“At Wokingham Borough Council, we strive to engage and empower our communities through arts and culture and create a sense of identity for the borough which people feel part of,” he added.

Last year’s Marvellous Tribute Festival was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It would have been the eighteenth annual event.

This year, it will take place under the Government’s ‘stage 3’ covid guidelines which allow outdoor events with a 50% capacity.

Ticket sales have been capped at 3,750 per day, ground markings have been laid down to support social distancing measures, and all festival-goers are encouraged to take a rapid covid test before arriving at Dinton Pastures.

There are a range of tickets available, including weekend (£74) and day (£46) options. To find out more, visit: www.marvellousfestivals.com