Marvellous plans for Dinton Pastures

A POPULAR music festival is making plans to return this summer, covid restrictions permitting.

Marvellous will once again take over Dinton Pastures in Hurst on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, for a weekend of the next best thing.

The line-up includes tributes to Limehouse Lizzy, Fleetwood Mac and ELO.

On the Saturday, Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno will present some disco classics to dance along to, while Marvellous favourites T Rextasy will be recreating Marc Bolan’s greatest hits.

The Fillers – a Killers tribute – also make a return.

Sunday sees a strong mix of old and new, including Flash, a tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen.

Karin Bello, who performs as Tina Turner, also returns to the Marvellous stage, celebrating the music of one of rock’s greats.

Legend is the apt name for a band that perform Bob Marley’s Greatest Hits, and there’s more rock from The Quo Experience.

Sounds of Simon is a tribute to Paul Simon’s songwriting, from Bookends to Graceland.

And bringing Marvellous up to date are The Ed Sheeran Experience and Coldplace, both making welcome returns to Marvellous.

Tickets booked for last year’s event, which was postponed due to covid, have been rolled over, and

a limited number of tickets are on sale for people who want to come along.

As in previous years, guests can camp for the weekend, as well as buying tickets for the day or the weekend. It is also possible to book a pitch to erect a gazebo – perfect to keep out of the sun, or the rain.

Glamping tickets include a dome shaped tent with a stargazing top that allows guests to watch the night sky go by – and maybe see a shooting star.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.marvellousfestivals.com