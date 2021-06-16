Wokingham.Today

Marvellous plans for Dinton Pastures

by Phil Creighton0
Marvellous Festivals
Marvellous Festival is returning to Dinton this summer, covid permitting Picture: Andrew Merritt

A POPULAR music festival is making plans to return this summer, covid restrictions permitting.

Marvellous will once again take over Dinton Pastures in Hurst on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, for a weekend of the next best thing.

The line-up includes tributes to Limehouse Lizzy, Fleetwood Mac and ELO.

On the Saturday, Uncle Funk’s Disco Inferno will present some disco classics to dance along to, while Marvellous favourites T Rextasy will be recreating Marc Bolan’s greatest hits.

The Fillers – a Killers tribute – also make a return.

Sunday sees a strong mix of old and new, including Flash, a tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen.

Karin Bello, who performs as Tina Turner, also returns to the Marvellous stage, celebrating the music of one of rock’s greats.

Legend is the apt name for a band that perform Bob Marley’s Greatest Hits, and there’s more rock from The Quo Experience.

READ MORE: Marvellous Festival to return to Dinton Pastures in Hurst this summer

Sounds of Simon is a tribute to Paul Simon’s songwriting, from Bookends to Graceland.

And bringing Marvellous up to date are The Ed Sheeran Experience and Coldplace, both making welcome returns to Marvellous.

Tickets booked for last year’s event, which was postponed due to covid, have been rolled over, and
a limited number of tickets are on sale for people who want to come along.

As in previous years, guests can camp for the weekend, as well as buying tickets for the day or the weekend. It is also possible to book a pitch to erect a gazebo – perfect to keep out of the sun, or the rain.

Glamping tickets include a dome shaped tent with a stargazing top that allows guests to watch the night sky go by – and maybe see a shooting star.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.marvellousfestivals.com

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Spin closure: decision was out of our hands

Phil Creighton

First Days Children’s Charity urgent call for donations

Jess Warren

Me2 for cakes in Woodley

Gemma Davidson
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.