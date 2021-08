THE MASS vaccination site in Reading has been moved.

Formerly at the Madejski Stadium, jabs will now be available at Broad Street Mall instead.

The town centre shopping centre will be a key site for young adults to receive their second jab, as they approach the eight- to 12-week mark after receiving the first.

The mall is reachable by car, bus and train.

For more information, or to book a first or second dose of the vaccine, visit: www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine