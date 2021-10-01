Matilda star helps out young Wokingham performers

AN OLIVIER award-winner will be supporting young performers in their upcoming show, Matilda the Musical Jr, from next month.

BARTA Theatre Academy, based at Pinewood Centre, Wokingham, will get a special visit from past-student Kerry Ingram as she guides them through show rehearsals.

Performing as one of the original Matildas in Stratford-Upon-Avon before it transferred to the West End, Kerry became the youngest Olivier award-winner in 2012 for playing the role.

Kerry’s other acting credits include Game of Thrones, Netflix Free Rein, Wolf Hall, The Doctor Who Prom.

During rehearsals, Kerry will be working with the students and hosting workshops to share her experience and tips on performing in Matilda.

Founder and producer Dean Penn said he is “delighted” that Kerry became a patron of BARTA and is now back supporting their production of Matilda the Musical Jr.

“Having said that it is not uncommon for Kerry to teach the occasional class for us but obviously this is more special as it is Matilda,” he said.

“Kerry always worked hard, is a lot of fun to work with and it was always a pleasure, working with and watching Kerry perform in BARTA shows.”

The family musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

Matilda The Musical Jr will be a no expense spared production containing the musical’s classics Naughty, Quiet, When I Grow Up, Revolting Children, Bruce and more.

Mr Penn added: “Having trained and performed with BARTA for over 6 years she also knows BARTA, how we work and our expectations regarding the quality of our shows so that is a big advantage.”

Rehearsals for the show begin in October and tickets go on sale in December.

The performances will take place from February 16 to 19 at South Hill Park’s Wilde Theatre next year.

For more details, visit bartatheatreacademy.com