Wokingham.Today

Matilda star helps out young Wokingham performers

by Laura Scardarella0
matilda
BARTA Theatre Academy students

AN OLIVIER award-winner will be supporting young performers in their upcoming show, Matilda the Musical Jr, from next month.

BARTA Theatre Academy, based at Pinewood Centre, Wokingham, will get a special visit from past-student Kerry Ingram as she guides them through show rehearsals.

Performing as one of the original Matildas in Stratford-Upon-Avon before it transferred to the West End, Kerry became the youngest Olivier award-winner in 2012 for playing the role.

Kerry’s other acting credits include Game of Thrones, Netflix Free Rein, Wolf Hall, The Doctor Who Prom.

During rehearsals, Kerry will be working with the students and hosting workshops to share her experience and tips on performing in Matilda.

Founder and producer Dean Penn said he is “delighted” that Kerry became a patron of BARTA and is now back supporting their production of Matilda the Musical Jr.

“Having said that it is not uncommon for Kerry to teach the occasional class for us but obviously this is more special as it is Matilda,” he said.

“Kerry always worked hard, is a lot of fun to work with and it was always a pleasure, working with and watching Kerry perform in BARTA shows.”

The family musical revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

Matilda The Musical Jr will be a no expense spared production containing the musical’s classics Naughty, Quiet, When I Grow Up, Revolting Children, Bruce and more.

Mr Penn added: “Having trained and performed with BARTA for over 6 years she also knows BARTA, how we work and our expectations regarding the quality of our shows so that is a big advantage.”

Rehearsals for the show begin in October and tickets go on sale in December.

The performances will take place from February 16 to 19 at South Hill Park’s Wilde Theatre next year.

For more details, visit bartatheatreacademy.com

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Alice brings Wonderland to South Hill Park this summer

Laura Scardarella

WIN! tickets to see Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom

Gemma Davidson

Jazz groups in Reading and Bracknell team up to host evening with Mark Lockheart

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.