Matt plans to run four marathons in a day

MARATHON-MAN Matt Jackson is attempting the biggest challenge of his life by running more than 100 miles in 24 hours.

The 36-year-old estate agent is running FOUR marathons this weekend and will be fuelled by 30 bananas, five pizzas, 20 flapjacks, 10 protein bars and gallons of water and energy drinks.

Jackson, who lives in Henley and went to Shiplake College, will be pounding the streets for charity ‘Sport In Mind’ as jogs an incredible 96 laps of a 1.75km route.

After already raising more than £1,300 for the charity based at Rivermead Leisure Centre in Richfield Avenue, Mr Jackson said: “This is the biggest challenge of my life and the only guarantee is that it’s going to hurt like hell.

“I reckon I will burn up to 20,000 calories and will probably need a new pair of shoes after it all, but it will be worth it to help Sport in Mind continue with the great work that they do in Reading.

“I’ve been trying to talk myself out of this one since the idea popped into my head, but I guess great personal achievements are not meant to be easy.

“So I’m going to get after this in my usual all or nothing way and hope to raise a bit of cash for charity while I’m at it.

“Sport In Mind are brilliant at promoting sport and an active lifestyle to aid people in their recovery from mental health problems.

“These guys do such a fantastic job in reaching out to people with organised sports activities. The work they do is proof that living an active lifestyle has a real impact in boosting everyone’s mental well-being.”

Jackson starts at 10am on Saturday and will run through the night before finishing on Sunday morning.

“It’s the equivalent of running from Reading to Birmingham,” he said.

“So that’s 168km or 104miles … I guess however you cut it, it’s a long way.”

Jackson, a director at Briarswood Property which he runs with an old school friend Iain Duckworth, added: “I’ve had a few people promise me they will come and do a few laps to support me on the way, which is fantastic. Because we all have to look after our mental health, just like our physical health.

“It varies between all of us, but something I know to be true is that the power of regular exercise and being active is vital to keeping our mind and bodies healthy.

“Which is why I want to help promote the message and support this charity as much as I can.

“Mental health is something that touches us all in some way shape or form, especially over the last year with Covid.

“So if there is anyone else who would also like to show some support in person and run a few miles with me, then they are also more than welcome.

“Even though it’s in Henley, there are no hills and the pace will be slow 7km/ hour… I promise!”

Follow Matt’s run progress on Instagram at @mjlondon and anyone who wishes to donate can do so at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matt-jackson2021

JONNY FORDHAM