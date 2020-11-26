Maximum of 2,000 fans permitted to attend Reading matches after tier two placing

A maximum of 2,000 fans will be permitted to attend games at the Madejski Stadium from December 5, after the Wokingham borough and Reading were placed in tier two of the new government system

Fans haven’t been able to attend games since the first lockdown in March, however it is expected that up to 2,000 fans will be permitted to attend Reading’s clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, December 5.

It will have been 277 days since fans have been able to attend a Reading game at the Madejski by the time of the Forest game, the last being the Royals’ 2-1 FA Cup exit to Premier League Sheffield United on March 3.

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said: “We are happy that soon we will have our fans back.



“For me, it’s something new that I am yet to experience and I’m exited to get to know them, feel their warmth and support for the team.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden added: “This is a big step forward for sport.

“Bringing back grassroots sport was my number one priority, so I’m pleased we are reopening sports and gyms in every tier, in recognition of the significant health benefits.



“I’m also delighted we are able to get the turnstiles turning sooner than expected, taking a cautious approach and starting with the lowest risk areas first.



“I’m confident that sports will take every step to ensure their fans are safe and fans will play their part and look out for each other until we can safely get everyone back in.”