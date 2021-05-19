May Day celebrations at Pinehurst Care Centre

MAY DAY celebrations were enjoyed by residents of Pinehurst Care Centre in Crowthorne earlier this month.

The Dukes Ride are centre held a special daytime event for May Day on Monday, May 3.

Staff and residents at the care home took part in a full day of festivities to honour the bank holiday.

The celebration included a maypole with colourful ribbons, where residents sat around it singing and dancing along to traditional music.

Residents enjoyed shaking bells and banging claves together as part of the event.

The care centre also re-opened its garden pub for residents where the cost of drinks differed to the usual pub price list.

A gin cost one smile, a beer cost a wave, for two hugs residents enjoyed a glass of wine and a Pimms cost three kisses.

Victoria Pembroke, head of activities at Pinehurst Care Centre, said there was “lots of fun and laughter” on the day.

She added: “We wanted to give our residents the opportunity to enjoy a mayday celebration, which helped them remember celebrations that they attended with their own children or when they were children themselves.

“For residents who were less able to join in with the conversations, most enjoyed the lovely bright coloured ribbons and the fun upbeat music.”

READ MORE: Care home residents raise a glass to Earth Day

Staff also played a mix of the resident’s favourite songs to keep them all entertained throughout the day.

The garden pub was fully undercover and had plenty of screens up to make it feel more cosy.

Usually offering table service, the staff also welcomed residents who wanted to go up and order their drinks.

Ms Pembroke said: “The activities team sat with the residents and we had a lovely time having lots of cheeky chats about boyfriends, kissing, and getting drunk – it felt so relaxed.

“We are hoping to open the pub up again very soon and we can’t wait till the day we can invite friends and family in to join us.”