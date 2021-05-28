May market: Wokingham Lions’ plan for Monday

A CHARITY May market will be popping up in Wokingham town centre on bank holiday Monday.

The Wokingham Lions Club has organised the event, which will take place next to the town hall.

It will raise funds for charities across the borough and wider county, after more than a year of traditional fundraising events on pause.

Organiser Ian Grange said: “This is a great opportunity for local charities to raise some much-needed funds for their good causes.

“It has been difficult to raise money during lockdown, so we appreciate this opportunity and the support from Wokingham Town Council.”

Charities will have their own stall to drum up donations, open from 10am until 4pm.

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, The Cowshed, Home-Start Wokingham District, Ollie Young Foundation, Oxfam Reading Area Group, WADE Day Centre, Wokingham Lions Club, and Rotary Club of Wokingham will all be at the event.

However there are still places available for borough charities.

Those interested can email: wokyspringcharitymarket@wokinghamlions.org.uk.

For more information, visit www.wokinghamlions.org.uk