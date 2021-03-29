Mayor again: Wokingham Town Council re-elects Tony for new municipal year

TONY LACK is getting ready for another year as Wokingham town mayor after being re-elected.

At a recent meeting, Wokingham Town Council voted for him to remain in the role for a second year.

Cllr Lack said: “It is with pleasure and pride that the town council has shown confidence in me to serve them for another year as mayor and chairman.

“My mayoress, my wife Claire, and I really hope that as a town we can all enjoy some great traditions and events as we reconnect with each other over the forthcoming year.”

He will be formally ratified at the council’s annual meeting in May.

Cllr Maria Gee will be ratified as Wokingham’s deputy town mayor.