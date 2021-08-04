Mayor awards mini medics at Bulmershe School

STUDENTS at Bulmershe School have been presented with certificates by Woodley town mayor.

Cllr Janet Sartorel celebrated those that completed the Mini Medics course, which teaches first aid to children.

Sessions focused on dealing with a person that is not breathing, alongside choking, allergic reactions, recovery positions and how to talk

to the emergency services.

It also featured information about helping the injured during a pandemic.

“It was a privilege to watch the first aid skills that had been learnt and I was very impressed with the knowledge and proficiency of the students,” Cllr Sartorel said. “Their confidence really shone through.”

Medical Lead at the school, Mrs Gaetan, praised the students for all the hard work they put in, despite the disruptions throughout the pandemic.

She said students had been resourceful in the way they caught up and completed the course during pandemic restrictions.

Cllr Sartorel added: “I would like to congratulate the students for their focused team work, helping each other in different first aid situations, demonstrating skills that they will

be able to carry on outside of school and support the wonderful community of Woodley.

“I hope you are all very proud of yourselves.”