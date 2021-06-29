Mayor opens Arena’s flexi-workspace at Winnersh Triangle

WINNERSH Triangle’s new flexi-working suite, Arena Business Centres, has been opened by Wokingham borough’s mayor.

Cllr Keith Baker launched the “state of the art” business centre on Friday, June 11, which brings a new working environment to the area.

“I’m extremely pleased to be invited to this brand-new building owned by Arena Business Centres,” he said.

“It’s an amazing facility that’s really flexible and can cater to almost anyone’s requirements whether they are a small SME or a large corporate.”

The firm moved to Winnersh Triangle as part of an £8 million project, and includes workspaces for groups of two people up to 500.

It said this will help businesses relocate, upsize and downsize with ease.

Helen Deverill, marketing director at Arena Business Centres, added: “This is an exciting project to help businesses around Reading and the Thames Valley find a new way of working in the coming months.”