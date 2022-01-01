Wokingham.Today

MBE for Counter Terorrism Forensic manager who helped lead investigation into Forbury Gardens terrorist attack

Phil Creighton
Forbury gardens
Police at the scene of the Forbury Gardens terorrist attack in June 2020

A MEMBER of Thames Valley Police’s counter terrorism team who led this investigation into the Forbury Gardens terrorist attack has been given an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Ian Elgeti, a forensic manager who has worked on some of the most intricate and high-profile terrorist incident crimes scenes in recent years, has been praised by the force for his work.

As well as managing the forensic strategies for the Forbury Gardens attack of June 2020, he helped with investigating incidents in Salisbury in March and July 2018, and the Manchester Arena bombing in April 2017.

Thames Valley Police said that he worked in meticulous detail to preserve evidence for the Forbury attack, which saw three men murdered and others injured.

In doing so, he was praised for being sympathetic to the wishes of the victims’ families, while his strategy led to the recovery of significant CCTV and forensic evidence, which ultimately led to the defendant pleading guilty at court.

The defendant was jailed for life for the murders and the judge imposed a whole-life order.

The force’s Chief Constable, John Campbell, said he was delighted with Mr Elgeti’s recognition.

“This award highlights Ian’s professionalism, commitment and hard work in protecting and keeping our communities safe and he should be rightly proud of this achievement,” he said.

“Ian is a credit to the police service and I offer him congratulations on behalf of all his Thames Valley Police colleagues and our partners.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, added: “I couldn’t think of a more deserving person to receive an MBE. Ian is one of our highly competent and committed people who gets on with his work quietly, often with hugely impressive results.

“I am brimming with pride for Ian and all he stands for.”

