McDonald’s launches new burger on summer menu

BBQ Bacon Stack summer menu
The BBQ Bacon Stack is coming to the McDonald's summer menu

IT’S ALL change for popular fast food restaurant McDonald’s as it prepares to introduce its summer menu from Wednesday.

The Bacon Clubhouse Double is being replaced by a new BBQ Bacon Stack.

This features two beef patties, two slices of pepper jack cheese and Beechwood smoked bacon, accompanied by a tomato slice, lettuce, onions and McDonald’s special barbecue sauce. It’s all in an artisan bun and costs £4.79 for burger, or £6.29 for a meal.

A spokesperson said: “Indulge in this rich smoky classic for a true taste of the South this summer – but don’t sit around and wait for this delicious burger, as it’s only around for a limited six weeks”.

Mozzarella Dippers McDonald's
Mozzarella Dippers will be returning

Also on the menu are Mozzarella Dippers. Three, making a single portion, are £1.89, while a sharing box of nine are £5.09.

Returning to the dessert menu are Aero McFlurrys, which the restaurant chain says is a fan favourite.

There are two flavours: chocolate or mint chocolate and come in regular (£1.49) and mini (99p) sizes.

Peppermint Aero McFlurry
Peppermint Aero McFlurry

McDonald’s says it continues to safely re-open for indoor and outdoor dining in line with Government Guidance.

Customers can also order via walk-in takeaway, the Drive-Thru, McDelivery and Click & Serve using the My McDonald’s App.

The company has a restaurant in Lower Earley.

