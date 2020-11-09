McDonald’s to launch Celebrations McFlurry and the Double Big Mac for its festive menu

CHRISTMAS feasts are on the menu thanks to McDonald’s.

The popular fast food chain with a branch in Lower Earley is preparing to launch its festive range from Wednesday, November 18.

Highlights include a Double Big Mac Meal. Costing £5.69, it is exactly as it sounds: instead of two 100% beef patties, there are four. There’s also a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles and the special Big Mac sauce.

The Celebrations McFlurry is coming to McDonald’s for Christmas 2020

Also arriving is the Celebrations McFlurry (£1.39 or mini-sized at 99p), which fuses ice cream with Maltesers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, Caramel pieces, Mars Nuggets and Twix biscuits, topped with a milk chocolate sauce.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich Meal will make a change from turkey dinners

A new treat is a Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich Meal (£5.69). This features two pieces of crispy chicken with a spicy jerk sauce, Beechwood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, slivered onion and lettuce in a sourdough bun.

McDonald’s Cheese Melt Dippers are returning, with share box option

Returning is the Cheese Melt Dippers (£1.79) – four dippers made from camembert cheese and served with a tangy tomato dip. There is also a sharing box option for £4.79.

The Salted Caramel Latte

And there will be a Salted Caramel Latte (£1.69) that offers a festive twist on the popular drink.

A spokesperson said: “After a difficult year, Christmas could not come at a better time, and McDonald’s is excited to announce the launch of its new Christmas menu to help customers get #ReindeerReady”.

Although stores in England are currently closed to dine-in customers due to coronavirus, takeaways and drive throughs remain open, and delivery service options are available.

In line with Government guidance, social distancing and safety measures at restaurants remain in place.

This includes hand sanitiser at every entrance for delivery couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers, table-service and contact tracing for customers who dine-in, and carefully managing the number of customers and crew inside each restaurant.