Me2 Club hold succesful pop-up toy sale in Woodley

by Phil Creighton0
Me2Club
The Me2 stall at Woodley Pagoda Picture: Aimee Vickery

A CHARITY toy sale raised almost £500 to help recover pandemic losses.

The Me2 Club were at Woodley Town Centre on Wednesday, August 11, selling games, crafts and soft toys.

On the day, the town’s deputy mayor, Cllr Kay Gilder visited, to understand more about the charity’s Pandemic Recovery Appeal.

“I enjoyed meeting some of Me2 Club’s volunteers and supporters and learning more about the charity,” Cllr Gilder said. “Me2 Club is a vibrant charity doing vital work in bringing the whole of the community together.”

Also at the event was Samantha Archer, senior solicitor and Partner at K J Smith Solicitors.

The Woodley firm donated £1,000 to the Me2 Club fundraising appeal.

“With social isolation caused by the pandemic having such a huge impact on so many young people, we are thrilled to support Me2 Club in helping integrate those most affected back into the community,” Ms Archer said. 

The sales raised £487.64, which will help the charity recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Over the last 18 months, Me2 Club has seen demand continue to grow, explained Liz McDaniel, fundraising development officer at the charity. 

The money will be used to support children with additional needs and disabilities, to return to the leisure activities they love.

“The event had a really lovely atmosphere giving us the opportunity to bring in vital funds as well as raising our profile in the local area,” Ms McDaniel added. 

“We even had the chance to meet and talk to some families in need of our unique support. Thank you to everyone who came along to our Pop-up Toy Shop.”

For more information, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/Me2Club-pandemicrecoveryappeal

