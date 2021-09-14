Me2Club marks birthday with summer raffle draw

LAST WEEK a Woodley charity marked its fifth birthday with a summer raffle.

On Wednesday, September 1, the Me2 Club celebrated at The Blade, in Reading, with the prize draw.

Also invited was the high sheriff of Berkshire, Willie Hartley Russell, and the deputy mayor of Reading, Cllr Rachel Eden.

Cllr Eden said it was a pleasure to help draw the raffle for the “amazing” charity.

“Me2 Club supports so many local young people and has been never more needed than over the last 18 months,” she added.

Fundraising manager Liz McDaniel said she was delighted to raise £1,238 with the raffle, in a time when fundraising has been difficult.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the raffle by donating sponsorship and amazing prizes plus buying tickets, together we will be preventing local children with additional needs from feeling locked out and abandoned,” she said.

There were 12 winners, with the top prize a £150 John Lewis Voucher, and second and third prizes an M&S hamper and gifts from Ascot Racecourse.

The funds will go towards the Me2 Club’s Pandemic Recovery Appeal.

The draw was sponsored by ROLABOTIC.

For full details of the winners: www.me2club