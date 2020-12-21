Meals on the table thanks to Frasers Property

IN A BID to stop food poverty in its tracks, a property company has raised more than £4,000 to fight hunger this Christmas.

Frasers Property UK took on a virtual team triathlon last month to fundraise for FareShare, a charity tackling food poverty and waste.

On Friday, November 27, teams of three took turns running, cycling and walking to meet a 40km (25 miles) target.

And for each employee who took part, Frasers Property UK donated £100 to FareShare.

“Giving back to local communities is something we put at the heart of our business and a charity such as FareShare really embodies that spirit,” said Ilaria del Beato, CEO of Frasers Property UK. “I am immensely proud of the funding we have raised for FareShare from this latest campaign.”

Becky Ettinger, head of fundraising at FareShare, said the funds would help at a critical point in time.