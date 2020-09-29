Medical analysts win £75,000 research funding to help patients

HEALTH CARE data analysts from Reading have clinched a £75,000 funding award to study patient data at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Teams from the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Reading are working together to analyse the care of patients with pressure ulcers which, if not properly managed, can be life threatening.

The grant from the Health Foundation charity will fund the research using hospital electronic records, to improve the clinical outcome and shorten the length of time someone needs to stay in hospital.

The team hopes their framework will prove useful in the future for clinicians dealing with other health care areas.

Eghosa Bazuaye, associate director of informatics at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust said: “The Royal Berkshire Hospital has been on an exciting digital journey over the last few years, and this programme offers a great opportunity to gain further value from our increasing wealth of electronic data by showing the potential and benefit of using analytics to directly improve the care and outcome of our patients.”

The study is one of 10 across the UK to receive a funding boost from the Health Foundation as part of its Advancing Applied Analytics programme.

Ellen Coughlan, programme manager at the Health Foundation, said: “Analysis can help shape care for individual patients, as well as inform decisions for services or across organisations and health systems.

“Our Advancing Applied Analytics programme aims to increase capability and capacity with regards to analytics.

“The 10 projects we have selected will demonstrate how better analysis can lead to better patient care.”