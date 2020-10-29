Mediterranean restaurant expands to Woodley

A TASTE of the Mediterranean has arrived in Woodley.

New Turkish restaurant, La’De Kitchen, is opening its doors on Crockhamwell Road next month.

With restaurants in North London, Pangbourne and Newbury already, the Woodley branch will be the fourth for La’De Kitchen.

“We are very excited to open, hopefully towards the end of November,” said Sez Gin, operational manager at La’De Kitchen.

“We’re just waiting for the furniture to come in now, and we will be ready to open.”

The restaurant has been running a takeaway service in Woodley since mid-October as it prepares to open its doors for dining in.

“We’re using the takeaway service to find out what customers like and what they want more of for when we open the restaurant,” Mr Gin added.

La’De Kitchen’s takeaway menu includes a variety of meze dishes.

Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/ladekitchenwoodley