Meet Campus – the office of the future

A REIMAGINED business space is coming to the region next year, and it has been labelled ‘the office of the future’.

In 2022, Tristan Capital Partners and Alchemy Asset Management will launch ‘Campus’, a new office space in the Reading International building — but it comes with a twist.

The study space has been redesigned by architects Buckley Gray Yeoman into a “community-focused” area.

It comes with a fitness and wellbeing centre, shower and changing rooms, a yoga studio and an events space.

Construction has started on the site, with work due to be finished early next year.

Paul Pritchard, director of Tristan Capital Partners, said he is excited to launch a ‘Campus’ outside of the M25, the likes of which “have not been seen before”.

He said the scheme will offer a “market leading office building” to one of the South East’s most active business areas.

The exterior of the planned Campus building

“The Reading market has demonstrated robust performance post pandemic … and we look forward to delivering this scheme alongside Alchemy and the rest of the team.”

Guy Bishop, director of Alchemy Asset Management, said ‘Campus’ grew in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wellness, ESG and occupier amenity are at the very centre of our scheme, together with creating a truly community orientated building,” he said.

“We have tremendous faith in the future of offices, but that will rely on delivering the very best environment and services to the building’s occupants.”

Savills and Bray Fox Smith are the appointed leasing agents. Morgan Lovell is the appointed contractor.