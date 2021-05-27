Meet the artist creating cat magic in Woosehill

IF YOU’VE seen a trail of cats crop up around Woosehill, you’re not going mad — it’s the work of Catsy.

In recent weeks, a mysterious artist has been spray painting a whole host of feline friends on walls around town.

Now, he has created a social media page to bring the community together with his work.

Catsy – quite clearly not their real name – told Wokingham.Today that he started creating the paintings as “a little joke” for his godchildren.

“I made a few in their back garden and one night, I decided I would leave a few on their route home from school,” he explains.

“They loved it and their friends loved it, and it’s snowballed from there.”

Catsy says he was inspired to take his painting project further after seeing the joy it brought to the children across Woosehill.

He decided to pursue the paintings in a bid to brighten residents’ days.

“People need something to smile about at the moment,” he says. “You can’t see one of these cats and not smile.”

Thanks to the mystery artist, the paintings have now appeared across town on various walls and pavements for children and adults to spot and enjoy.

He says he chose cats simply because he’s a fan of the creatures.

“It’s a nice, simple shape that works really well,” Catsy says.

“They’re also not too in your face, and don’t damage property.”

According to the artist, the feline friends are also easy to remove with a jet washer, and he makes sure to avoid people’s houses and historic walls on his painting adventures.

Catsy says it seems like the people of Woosehill are loving his work.

“I haven’t seen a signal negative comment,” he explains. “Every comment has been positive with people saying the cats brighten up their day.

“I’ve even had people request me to paint in different areas for children to hunt out.”

Now, Catsy has no plans to stop decorating the town with furry friends and is even encouraging residents to look him up on Facebook and tag any future cats they spot when out and about.

To find out more about Catsy, visit: www.facebook.com/catsywokingham