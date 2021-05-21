Meet the players: The squad that got Binfield FC to Wembley Stadium for the FA Vase final

Mohammed AYOUB
Date of Birth: 3/12/1997
Position: Goalkeeper
2020/21 Vase Games: 0
Goals: 0
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Beaconsfield Town, Wingate & Finchley, Leatherhead,
Job: Company Director
Club supported: Chelsea
Favourite footballer: Didier Drogba
Best Footballing Moment: Saving 12 shots in one game vs Dorking Wanderers
What his teammates said: Vocal, Commanding, Loud
Jack BROOME
Date of Birth: 10/26/1990
Position: Midfield
2020/21 Vase Games: 2
Goals: 0
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Forest Green, Wokingham & Emmbrook, Godalming Town
Job: Sales and Marketing Director
Club supported: Manchester United
Favourite footballer: Paul Scholes
Best Footballing Moment: Scoring the penalty to get Binfield to the FA Vase final
What his teammates said: Grafter, Belly, Hero, Leader
Kennie CHAMBERLAIN
Date of Birth: 9/3/1993
Position: Centre Midfield
2020/21 Vase Games: 2
Goals: 0
Bookings: 1
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Bracknell Town, Farnborough Town, Crowthorne
Job: Technical Account Manager
Club supported: Manchester United
Favourite footballer: Paul Scholes
Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the FA Vase Final
What his teammates said: Dog, Worker, Chest
Liam FERDINAND
Date of Birth: 12/4/1994
Position: Striker
2020/21 Vase Games: 4
Goals: 4
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Harrow Hungerford, Bracknell Town, Thatcham
Job: Service Coordinator for an Audio Visual Co
Club supported: Manchester United
Favourite footballer: Ronaldinho
Best Footballing Moment: Called up for England C in 2018-19
What his teammates said: Goals, Clinical, Rocket
Joe GATER
Date of Birth: 3/24/1997
Position: Centre Back
2020/21 Vase Games: 1
Goals: 0
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Fleet, Barnet, Basingstoke, Bracknell, Hartley Whitney
Blurb from McClurg: Former poster boy for the whole of Berkshire Football, started playing men’s football with Fleet Town at 16, shortly after signed for Barnet and spent two years there. Moved to Basingstoke where he spent one year and then to Bracknell Town where he was part of the side that got promoted to Step 4 in his first season before missing out in the playoff finals in his second season.
Liam GAVIN
Date of Birth: 5/27/1994
Position: Centre Back
2020/21 Vase Games: 6
Goals: 0
Bookings: 1
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Amesbury Town, Westwood Wanderers
Job: Carpenter
Club supported: Manchester United
Favourite footballer: Teddy Sherringham
Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the FA Vase Final
What his teammates said: Hair, Leader, Leader, Leader
Chris GRACE
Date of Birth: 11/8/1989
Position: Goalkeeper
2020/21 Vase Games: 6
Goals: 0
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Reading Town, Sandhurst Town, Ascot United, Bracknell Town, Hendon
Job: Carpenter
Club supported: Reading
Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the FA Vase Final
What his teammates said: Banter, Cat, Legend
Dave HANCOCK
Date of Birth: 5/27/1988
Position: Right Back
2020/21 Vase Games: 6
Goals: 0
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Bracknell Town, Ascot United, Camberley Town
Job: Electrician
Club supported: Aston Villa
Favourite footballer: David Beckham
Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the final
What his teammates said: Composed, Reliable, Cultured
Oliver HARRIS
Date of Birth: 1/14/1999
Position: Right Winger
2020/21 Vase Games: 6
Goals: 2
Bookings: 1
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Burnham, Basingstoke Town
Job: Sports Coach
Club supported: Manchester United
Favourite footballer: Ronaldo
Best Footballing Moment: Getting to 1st Round of FA Cup with Beaconsfield
What his teammates said: Superstar, Flair
Josh HELMORE
Date of Birth: 1/7/1992
Position: Forward
2020/21 Vase Games: 3
Goals: 3
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Thatcham Town Berkhamstead, Gloucester City, Reading Town
Job: Advertising sales
Club supported: Spurs
Favourite footballer: Harry Kane
Best Footballing Moment: Winning the League and Cup with Thatcham
What his teammates said: Finisher, Moody, Precise
Josh HOWELL
Date of Birth: 3/27/1996
Position: Right or Left Midfield
2020/21 Vase Games: 5
Goals: 0
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: None
Job: Floor and Wall Tiling
Club supported: Man United
Favourite footballer: Ronaldo
Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the FA Vase final
What his teammates said: Flair, Hard Working, Direct, Whips
Jemel JOHNSON
Date of Birth: 4/30/1987
Position: Forward
2020/21 Vase Games: 2
Goals: 0
Bookings: 1
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Reading Town, Milton United, Thatcham Town, Windsor, Hungerford
Town
Blurb from McClurg: JJ is a veteran forward who has made more than 200 appearances for Binfield. He has fond memories of Wembley Stadium having played in the 2018 FA Vase Final for winners Thatcham Town.
What his teammates said: Experienced, Powerhouse, Winner
Elliott LEGG
Date of Birth: 6/18/1995
Position: Full Back
2020/21 Vase Games: 5
Goals: 0
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Hayes & Yeading, Hungerford Town, Hitchin Town, Loughborough, Bracknell Town
Job: Small Business Owner
Club supported: Arsenal
Favourite footballer: Thierry Henry
Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the final
What his teammates said: Calm, Desire, Athletic
Kensley MALONEY
Date of Birth: 3/13/1996
Position: Centre Midfield
2020/21 Vase Games: 3
Goals: 0
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Bracknell, Harrow, Westfield, Slough, Reading, Swindon
Job: European Recruitment Consultant
Club supported: Arsenal
Favourite footballer: Steven Gerrard
Best Footballing Moment: Playing for England Schoolboys U18s
What his teammates said: Skillful, Athletic, Skillful, Composed
Jamie McCLURG
Date of Birth: 10/10/1985
Position: Centre Midfield
2020/21 Vase Games: 6
Goals: 0
Bookings: 1
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Bracknell, Slough, Wycombe Wanderers, Fleet Town, Godalming, Uxbridge, Staines
Job: Paint sprayer of cars
Club supported: Arsenal
Favourite footballer: Roy Keane
Best Footballing Moment: Playoff winning goal for Slough Town vs Kettering Town
What his teammates said: Winner, Leader, Winner
Sean MOORE (Captain)
Date of Birth: 3/7/1995
Position: Attacker
2020/21 Vase Games: 6
Goals: 5
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Henley Town, Bracknell Town
Job: Recruitment Consultant
Club supported: Chelsea
Favourite footballer: Ronaldo
Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the final
What his teammates said: Clown, Confident, Leader, Loud
Asa POVEY
Date of Birth: 1/25/1997
Position: Right Winger
2020/21 Vase Games: 1
Goals: 0
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Wycombe Wanderers, Henley Town
Job: Carpenter
Club supported: Liverpool
Favourite footballer: David Beckham
Best Footballing Moment: Winning Berks & Bucks U16s
What his teammates said: Lightning, Pace, Rapid
George SHORT
Date of Birth: 1/5/1994
Position: Centre Midfield
2020/21 Vase Games: 5
Goals: 0
Bookings: 2
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Slough Town, Winchester City, Bracknell Town, Godalming Town
Job: Recruitment Director
Club supported: Southampton
Favourite footballer: Rickie Lambert
Best Footballing Moment: Promotion at Slough
What his teammates said: Technical, Dopey, Rodney Trotter, Joker
Jack THOMSON-WHEELER
Date of Birth: 1/12/1997
Position: Right Back
2020/21 Vase Games: 3
Goals: 0
Bookings: 2
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Henley Town, Flackwell Heath, Hayes and Yeading
Job: Floor Layer
Club supported: Reading
Favourite footballer: Messi
Best Footballing Moment: Winning the County Cup with Eldon Celtic
What his teammates said: Tenacious, Class, Hard Worker
Joel VALENTIN
Date of Birth: 2/8/2001
Position: Centre Midfield
2020/21 Vase Games: 3
Goals: 0
Bookings: 1
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: None
Job: Student
Club supported: Luton Town
Favourite footballer: Steven Gerrard
Best Footballing Moment: Playing at Wembley for Reading U15s
What his teammates said: Hard Worker, Talkative, Lovely Guy, Comfortable
Phil VEAL
Date of Birth: 7/13/1993
Position: Midfield/Defender
2020/21 Vase Games: 0
Goals: 0
Bookings: 0
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Exeter City, Taunton Town, Cinderford Town, Shortwood
Job: Recruitment
Club supported: Manchester United
Favourite footballer: Rio Ferdinand
Best Footballing Moment: Playing for England Futsal
What his teammates said: Dependable, Dedicated, Versatile
Tom WILLMENT
Date of Birth: 12/3/1988
Position: Centre back
2020/21 Vase Games: 5
Goals: 0
Bookings: 1
Red Cards: 0
Former Clubs: Harrow Borough, Burnham, Marlow, Beaconsfield, Godalming, Uxbridge
Job: Builder
Club supported: QPR
Favourite footballer: Frank Lampard
Best Footballing Moment: Captaining Burnham to Southern Central title, and getting to the FA Vase Final
What his teammates said: Loud, Beast, Meathead
Staff
Chairman: Bob Bacon
Secretary: Rob Challis
First team managers: Carl Withers and Jamie McClurg
First team coaches: Geoff Warner and Roger Herridge
Goalkeeper coach: Tony Perry
Assistant goalkeeper coach: Ross Perry
Physio: Liam Day
Kit manager: Jimmy Craske
Assistant kit manager: Jack Craske
Media manager: Chloe Streak
Photographer: Neil Graham
By Tom Canning FootballinBerkshire