Meet the players: The squad that got Binfield FC to Wembley Stadium for the FA Vase final

Mohammed AYOUB

Mohammed AYOUB

Date of Birth: 3/12/1997

Position: Goalkeeper

2020/21 Vase Games: 0

Goals: 0

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Beaconsfield Town, Wingate & Finchley, Leatherhead,

Job: Company Director

Club supported: Chelsea

Favourite footballer: Didier Drogba

Best Footballing Moment: Saving 12 shots in one game vs Dorking Wanderers

What his teammates said: Vocal, Commanding, Loud

Jack BROOME





Jack BROOME

Date of Birth: 10/26/1990

Position: Midfield

2020/21 Vase Games: 2

Goals: 0

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Forest Green, Wokingham & Emmbrook, Godalming Town

Job: Sales and Marketing Director

Club supported: Manchester United

Favourite footballer: Paul Scholes

Best Footballing Moment: Scoring the penalty to get Binfield to the FA Vase final

What his teammates said: Grafter, Belly, Hero, Leader

Kennie CHAMBERLAIN





Kennie CHAMBERLAIN

Date of Birth: 9/3/1993

Position: Centre Midfield

2020/21 Vase Games: 2

Goals: 0

Bookings: 1

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Bracknell Town, Farnborough Town, Crowthorne

Job: Technical Account Manager

Club supported: Manchester United

Favourite footballer: Paul Scholes

Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the FA Vase Final

What his teammates said: Dog, Worker, Chest

Liam FERDINAND





Liam FERDINAND

Date of Birth: 12/4/1994

Position: Striker

2020/21 Vase Games: 4

Goals: 4

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Harrow Hungerford, Bracknell Town, Thatcham

Job: Service Coordinator for an Audio Visual Co

Club supported: Manchester United

Favourite footballer: Ronaldinho

Best Footballing Moment: Called up for England C in 2018-19

What his teammates said: Goals, Clinical, Rocket

Joe GATER





Joe GATER

Date of Birth: 3/24/1997

Position: Centre Back

2020/21 Vase Games: 1

Goals: 0

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Fleet, Barnet, Basingstoke, Bracknell, Hartley Whitney

Blurb from McClurg: Former poster boy for the whole of Berkshire Football, started playing men’s football with Fleet Town at 16, shortly after signed for Barnet and spent two years there. Moved to Basingstoke where he spent one year and then to Bracknell Town where he was part of the side that got promoted to Step 4 in his first season before missing out in the playoff finals in his second season.

Liam GAVIN





Liam GAVIN

Date of Birth: 5/27/1994

Position: Centre Back

2020/21 Vase Games: 6

Goals: 0

Bookings: 1

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Amesbury Town, Westwood Wanderers

Job: Carpenter

Club supported: Manchester United

Favourite footballer: Teddy Sherringham

Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the FA Vase Final

What his teammates said: Hair, Leader, Leader, Leader

Chris GRACE





Chris GRACE

Date of Birth: 11/8/1989

Position: Goalkeeper

2020/21 Vase Games: 6

Goals: 0

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Reading Town, Sandhurst Town, Ascot United, Bracknell Town, Hendon

Job: Carpenter

Club supported: Reading

Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the FA Vase Final

What his teammates said: Banter, Cat, Legend

Dave HANCOCK





Dave HANCOCK

Date of Birth: 5/27/1988

Position: Right Back

2020/21 Vase Games: 6

Goals: 0

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Bracknell Town, Ascot United, Camberley Town

Job: Electrician

Club supported: Aston Villa

Favourite footballer: David Beckham

Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the final

What his teammates said: Composed, Reliable, Cultured

Oliver HARRIS





Oliver HARRIS

Date of Birth: 1/14/1999

Position: Right Winger

2020/21 Vase Games: 6

Goals: 2

Bookings: 1

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Burnham, Basingstoke Town

Job: Sports Coach

Club supported: Manchester United

Favourite footballer: Ronaldo

Best Footballing Moment: Getting to 1st Round of FA Cup with Beaconsfield

What his teammates said: Superstar, Flair

Josh HELMORE





Josh HELMORE

Date of Birth: 1/7/1992

Position: Forward

2020/21 Vase Games: 3

Goals: 3

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Thatcham Town Berkhamstead, Gloucester City, Reading Town

Job: Advertising sales

Club supported: Spurs

Favourite footballer: Harry Kane

Best Footballing Moment: Winning the League and Cup with Thatcham

What his teammates said: Finisher, Moody, Precise

Josh HOWELL





Josh HOWELL

Date of Birth: 3/27/1996

Position: Right or Left Midfield

2020/21 Vase Games: 5

Goals: 0

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: None

Job: Floor and Wall Tiling

Club supported: Man United

Favourite footballer: Ronaldo

Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the FA Vase final

What his teammates said: Flair, Hard Working, Direct, Whips

Jemel JOHNSON





Jemel JOHNSON

Date of Birth: 4/30/1987

Position: Forward

2020/21 Vase Games: 2

Goals: 0

Bookings: 1

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Reading Town, Milton United, Thatcham Town, Windsor, Hungerford

Town

Blurb from McClurg: JJ is a veteran forward who has made more than 200 appearances for Binfield. He has fond memories of Wembley Stadium having played in the 2018 FA Vase Final for winners Thatcham Town.

What his teammates said: Experienced, Powerhouse, Winner

Elliott LEGG





Elliott LEGG

Date of Birth: 6/18/1995

Position: Full Back

2020/21 Vase Games: 5

Goals: 0

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Hayes & Yeading, Hungerford Town, Hitchin Town, Loughborough, Bracknell Town

Job: Small Business Owner

Club supported: Arsenal

Favourite footballer: Thierry Henry

Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the final

What his teammates said: Calm, Desire, Athletic

Kensley MALONEY





Kensley MALONEY

Date of Birth: 3/13/1996

Position: Centre Midfield

2020/21 Vase Games: 3

Goals: 0

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Bracknell, Harrow, Westfield, Slough, Reading, Swindon

Job: European Recruitment Consultant

Club supported: Arsenal

Favourite footballer: Steven Gerrard

Best Footballing Moment: Playing for England Schoolboys U18s

What his teammates said: Skillful, Athletic, Skillful, Composed

Jamie McCLURG





Jamie McCLURG

Date of Birth: 10/10/1985

Position: Centre Midfield

2020/21 Vase Games: 6

Goals: 0

Bookings: 1

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Bracknell, Slough, Wycombe Wanderers, Fleet Town, Godalming, Uxbridge, Staines

Job: Paint sprayer of cars

Club supported: Arsenal

Favourite footballer: Roy Keane

Best Footballing Moment: Playoff winning goal for Slough Town vs Kettering Town

What his teammates said: Winner, Leader, Winner

Sean MOORE (Captain)





Sean MOORE (Captain)

Date of Birth: 3/7/1995

Position: Attacker

2020/21 Vase Games: 6

Goals: 5

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Henley Town, Bracknell Town

Job: Recruitment Consultant

Club supported: Chelsea

Favourite footballer: Ronaldo

Best Footballing Moment: Getting to the final

What his teammates said: Clown, Confident, Leader, Loud

Asa POVEY





Asa POVEY

Date of Birth: 1/25/1997

Position: Right Winger

2020/21 Vase Games: 1

Goals: 0

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Wycombe Wanderers, Henley Town

Job: Carpenter

Club supported: Liverpool

Favourite footballer: David Beckham

Best Footballing Moment: Winning Berks & Bucks U16s

What his teammates said: Lightning, Pace, Rapid

George SHORT





George SHORT

Date of Birth: 1/5/1994

Position: Centre Midfield

2020/21 Vase Games: 5

Goals: 0

Bookings: 2

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Slough Town, Winchester City, Bracknell Town, Godalming Town

Job: Recruitment Director

Club supported: Southampton

Favourite footballer: Rickie Lambert

Best Footballing Moment: Promotion at Slough

What his teammates said: Technical, Dopey, Rodney Trotter, Joker

Jack THOMSON-WHEELER





Jack THOMSON-WHEELER

Date of Birth: 1/12/1997

Position: Right Back

2020/21 Vase Games: 3

Goals: 0

Bookings: 2

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Henley Town, Flackwell Heath, Hayes and Yeading

Job: Floor Layer

Club supported: Reading

Favourite footballer: Messi

Best Footballing Moment: Winning the County Cup with Eldon Celtic

What his teammates said: Tenacious, Class, Hard Worker

Joel VALENTIN

Joel VALENTIN

Date of Birth: 2/8/2001

Position: Centre Midfield

2020/21 Vase Games: 3

Goals: 0

Bookings: 1

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: None

Job: Student

Club supported: Luton Town

Favourite footballer: Steven Gerrard

Best Footballing Moment: Playing at Wembley for Reading U15s

What his teammates said: Hard Worker, Talkative, Lovely Guy, Comfortable

Phil VEAL





Phil VEAL

Date of Birth: 7/13/1993

Position: Midfield/Defender

2020/21 Vase Games: 0

Goals: 0

Bookings: 0

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Exeter City, Taunton Town, Cinderford Town, Shortwood

Job: Recruitment

Club supported: Manchester United

Favourite footballer: Rio Ferdinand

Best Footballing Moment: Playing for England Futsal

What his teammates said: Dependable, Dedicated, Versatile

Tom WILLMENT





Tom WILLMENT

Date of Birth: 12/3/1988

Position: Centre back

2020/21 Vase Games: 5

Goals: 0

Bookings: 1

Red Cards: 0

Former Clubs: Harrow Borough, Burnham, Marlow, Beaconsfield, Godalming, Uxbridge

Job: Builder

Club supported: QPR

Favourite footballer: Frank Lampard

Best Footballing Moment: Captaining Burnham to Southern Central title, and getting to the FA Vase Final

What his teammates said: Loud, Beast, Meathead

Staff

Chairman: Bob Bacon

Secretary: Rob Challis

First team managers: Carl Withers and Jamie McClurg

First team coaches: Geoff Warner and Roger Herridge

Goalkeeper coach: Tony Perry

Assistant goalkeeper coach: Ross Perry

Physio: Liam Day

Kit manager: Jimmy Craske

Assistant kit manager: Jack Craske

Media manager: Chloe Streak

Photographer: Neil Graham

