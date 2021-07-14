Meet-up helps men with breast cancer

A CAMPAIGN is breaking the taboo of breast cancer in men, thanks to grant-making charity Walk the Walk.

Last month, the organisation arranged a special meet-up for men diagnosed with breast cancer.

It was part of Men’s Health Week, which ran from June 14-20, and called Men Get Breast Cancer Too. The aim was to raise awareness of the illness.

Wokingham-based founder of Walk the Walk, Nina Barough CBE, met with the group of men to chat about their experiences of living with breast cancer.

Ms Barough said it was an “absolute honour” to meet the men who supported the campaign.

She said: “At the start of our campaign, there was an understandable uncertainty about being so open and public about something so personal, but every time the group gets together you can see just how much their courage and confidence to speak out has grown.

“They are all incredibly passionate about raising awareness, but just not used to sharing their own experiences, and with new members of the group joining each time I’ve noticed how much they enjoy getting together and how relaxed they’ve become in each others’ company.”

READ MORE: Moonwalks make a million for cancer charity

Those taking part were encouraged to share their stories and meet others in the same situation.

For some of the men it was the first time they’d spoken to others with the same diagnosis.

“There is still a stigma and ignorance around male breast cancer, but the growing bond between the men, as well as their trust in Walk the Walk and the collaborating charities, has formed a united determination which is set to change that,” Ms Barough said.

n For more information, visit walkthewalk.org