Memorial cricket game to take place for former Finchampstead and Berkshire batsman

A MEMORIAL CRICKET game for former Finchampstead and Berkshire player Lee Nurse will be held at Mays Bounty, Basingstoke on Saturday, August 8.



Lee enjoyed cricket at a high level throughout his life, where he found his love for the game at Basingstoke CC, aged eight.



At 15, Lee toured the West Indies with the West of England U15’s team having been in the Hampshire Juniors side.



Lee also represented Basingstoke, Finchampstead and Berkshire throughout his playing days as a prominent batsman in league cricket.



Lee’s great-uncle was the West Indies legend and star Seymour Nurse whose career spanned the 1960s.



Another addition to Lee’s domestic world was that Malcolm Marshall was his Godfather.



Lee passed away aged 44, and several guest cricketers from all levels of the game will play a memorial game in his honour.



The event will feature a steel band, a DJ and also a bouncy castle and admission is free for all who wish to attend.

By Arthur Strand